NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Sells $4,520,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,509.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,093.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,610.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8,069.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

