NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

