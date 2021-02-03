NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $212.00 at Loop Capital

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.81.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,743 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.