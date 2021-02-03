Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0193 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003906 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.