O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $266.93 million, a PE ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 7.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OIIM shares. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

