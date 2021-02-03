Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,339,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 28,277,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.94.

About Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

