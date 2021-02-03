Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $11.99. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 70,314 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

In related news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $144,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

