Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $133.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,061.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,784.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,648.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,955.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.