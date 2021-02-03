OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

