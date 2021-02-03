OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

