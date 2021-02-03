Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$18.55 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.