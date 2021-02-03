OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 7,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $901.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

