OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

