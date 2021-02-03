OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 238,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

