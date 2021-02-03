Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 712,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,172,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

