Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.75. 722,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

