Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) versus Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Old Dominion Freight Line 15.87% 20.47% 15.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celadon Group and Old Dominion Freight Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Dominion Freight Line $4.11 billion 5.84 $615.52 million $5.11 40.03

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Celadon Group and Old Dominion Freight Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Dominion Freight Line 1 7 6 0 2.36

Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus price target of $204.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Old Dominion Freight Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Dominion Freight Line is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 9,296 tractors, as well as operated 236 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

