OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Oracle were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 997.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 48,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 329,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.