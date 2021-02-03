OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $252.32. 341,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

