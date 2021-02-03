OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $78,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,392. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.