OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $8,614,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,751.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 595,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 574,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. 144,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

