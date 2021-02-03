OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

