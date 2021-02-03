OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 135 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 68,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 228,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.87. 69,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,750. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

