OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 628 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Danaher by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 41,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.30. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

