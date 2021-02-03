OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 670 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Paychex by 2,667.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 111,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $3,453,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 388,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

PAYX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. 43,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,817. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.