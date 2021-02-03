OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 670 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

