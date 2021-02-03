Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Update

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 1,361,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,787. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.