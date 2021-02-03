Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

