Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMER. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.