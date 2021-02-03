Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading 5.1% Higher

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.45. 1,318,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 929,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

