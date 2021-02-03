ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Truist

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

ON opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

