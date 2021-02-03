ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of ON stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,024.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

