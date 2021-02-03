ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.