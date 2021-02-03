One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.27

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.27 and traded as high as $20.47. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 45,349 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $424.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.60. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

