OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Shares of OCFT stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.