OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

OCFT traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 16,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,822. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

