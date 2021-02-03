OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 6.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 266,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 611,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,370.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.