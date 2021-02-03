OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OSSIF stock remained flat at $$0.55 on Wednesday. 194,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.