Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Onto Innovation worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.