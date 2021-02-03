Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LPRO opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

