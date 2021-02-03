Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $13.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $859.55. 225,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.15, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

