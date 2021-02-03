Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

MNRO opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monro by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

