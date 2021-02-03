Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $235.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

