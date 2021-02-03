Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitae in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invitae’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 26,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invitae by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.