Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.09.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $198.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

