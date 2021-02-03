Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

ROP opened at $398.00 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day moving average of $415.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

