Oppenheimer Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $133.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.05. 33,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,574. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

