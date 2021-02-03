Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock worth $6,963,951. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,096,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,537,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.