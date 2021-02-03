Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE OPS opened at C$1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98. Opsens Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$178.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.00.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.30 million. Research analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

