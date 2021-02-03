Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 843,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,947 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 4.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,930,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.